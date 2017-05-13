‘Snatched': Christopher Meloni, Wanda Sykes and Ike Barinholtz on Their Favorite Mom Stories

0

In theaters this weekend is Snatched, the R-rated mother/daughter buddy comedy from 50/50 and Warm Bodies director Johnathan Levine. The film stars Amy Schumer as Emily Middleton, a woman who finds herself bottoming out in life when she’s fired from her menial job and dumped by her boyfriend on the eve of an exotic vacation. With two non-refundable tickets in hand, Emily invites her mother Linda (Goldie Hawn), a reclusive woman living with her cats and agoraphobic son (Ike Barinholtz). While their opposing personalities cause plenty of conflict, the Middleton women have to find a way to work together when they’re kidnapped in the midst of paradise and have to find their way home. As you might expect, they meet quite a few far-out characters along the way, including Christopher Meloni as a blow-hard adventurer who’s not quite what he seems and Wanda Sykes as a vigilant, skeptical woman traveling with her ex-special ops wife (Joan Cusack).

With Snatched landing in theaters just in time for Mother’s Day, the folks at 20th Century Fox embraced the mom-com spirit and invited my lovely mother and best friend Laura Foutch (a self-professed diehard Goldie Hawn fan) to join me at the junket for interviews. While there, we chatted with Meloni, Sykes and Barinholtz about the best pop culture mother-daughter duos, their favorite funny stories with their own moms, and sharing the screen with a comedy icon.

From screenwriter Katie Dippold and producer Paul Feig, the duo behind The Heat and Ghostbusters, Snatched is now in theaters. Watch our full interview above.

