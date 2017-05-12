‘Snatched': Jonathan Levine and Paul Feig on Their Love for Female-Driven Stories

0

As a filmmaker, Paul Feig is no stranger to female-driven stories. Since his 2011 surprise sensation Bridesmaids, Feig has been putting talented female comedians front-and-center in The Heat, Spy, and Ghostbusters. With Snatched, Feig is at it again as producer. Directed by 50/50 and Warm Bodies director Jonathan Levine, Snatched delivers adventure, raunchy humor, and a story of mother-daughter bonding led by Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn, returning to the screen for her first feature film in 15 years.

Schumer as Emily Middleton, a woman who finds herself bottoming out in life when she’s fired from her menial job and dumped by her boyfriend on the eve of an exotic vacation. With two non-refundable tickets in hand, Emily invites her mother Linda (Hawn), a reclusive woman living with her cats and agoraphobic son (Ike Barinholtz). While their opposing personalities cause plenty of conflict, the Middleton women have to find a way to work together when they’re kidnapped in the midst of paradise and have to find their way home.

With Snatched landing in theaters just in time for Mother’s Day, the folks at 20th Century Fox embraced the mom-com spirit and invited my lovely mother and best friend Laura Foutch (a self-professed diehard Goldie Hawn fan) to join me at the junket for interviews. While there, we chatted with Feige and Levine about the appeal of female-driven stories, Levine’s unpredictable resume and why he was drawn to the mother-daughter dynamic, and their favorite crazy story with their moms.

From The Heat and Ghostbusters screenwriter Katie Dippold , Snatched also stars Joan Cusack, Wanda Sykes, and Christopher Meloni and arrives in theaters on May 12th. Watch our full interview above and read Matt Goldberg’s review here.

