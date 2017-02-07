‘Snatched’: New Trailer Finds Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn Bonding While Kidnapped

0

20th Century Fox has unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming adventure comedy Snatched. Directed by Jonathan Levine (50/50) and scripted by The Heat and Ghostbusters scribe Katie Dippold, the film stars Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn as a daughter/mother duo who take an exotic vacation to get over a breakup, only to find themselves kidnapped and in serious peril. While the previous trailers for the film played up the very Schumer-esque comedy angle, this new trailer offers more insight into the film’s emotional hook.

Levine has proven a knack with toeing a line between something very dramatic and something high concept (see: 50/50, Warm Bodies), and most recently delved into the “party movie” genre to terrific results with the underseen The Night Before. So I was curious to see if that kind of emotional pull would be present in Snatched, and it very much looks like it will be. Hawn and Schumer look to make a solid comedic team, and one imagines this will be a destination film for many mother/daughter duos on Mother’s Day weekend.

Watch the new Snatched trailer below. The film also stars Joan Cusack, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes, and Christopher Meloni. Snatched opens in theaters on May 12th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Snatched: