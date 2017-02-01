Watch: ‘Snatchers’ Cast and Filmmakers on Their Horror-Comedy Series

0

While Sundance is known as a film festival, with so many great new television shows and short-form series being produced in the past few years, more and more festivals have started branching out to showcase emerging talent in all areas of the entertainment industry. And Sundance is no different. Over the past few years, Sundance has been at the forefront pushing VR at the festival and this year the festival also included a larger focus on TV and short-form series. One of which was Snatchers.

The series, which will be released this spring on Stage 13, is about a status-obsessed teen who has sex for the first time, and finds herself pregnant — with an alien. She then has to team up with her nerdy ex-best-friend to fight back against an extraterrestrial threat, and hopefully keep her mom and friends from finding out. Written by Scott Yacyshyn, Stephen Cedars, and Benji Kleiman (Cedars and Kleiman also directed the series), the show stars Mary Nepi and Gabrielle Elyse.

Shortly before the world premiere I spoke with Stephen Cedars, Benji Kleiman, Scott Yacyshyn, Mary Nepi and Gabrielle Elyse. They talked about how the series came together, the secret to staying friends, memorable moments from filming, the experience of being at Sundance, and a lot more. In addition, towards the end of the interview, you can also watch them play a game I call “Get to Know Your Sundance Attendee,” which asks tough questions like drink of choice, how long can you go without looking at your phone, what’s the last TV show you’ve watched that you want to recommend, what do you collect, favorite websites, and a lot more.

Check out what they had to say in the video above and below is exactly what we talked about and the synopsis. Finally, a huge thank you to everyone at Plexus, The Future Party and editor Jonathan Mathew for helping to make these interviews happen.

Stephen Cedars, Benji Kleiman, Scott Yacyshyn, Mary Nepi and Gabrielle Elyse: