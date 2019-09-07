‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 7: Inside WB’s ‘Crazy Rich’ Pay Dispute, Plus a ‘Haunt’ Interview

0

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider examines the extremely nuanced and complicated pay dispute surrounding the writers of Crazy Rich Asians and its upcoming sequel. He also weighs in on Ben Wheatley‘s Tomb Raider sequel, Richard Kelly‘s Rod Serling biopic and Ryan Murphy‘s new Netflix series Hollywood.

Later in the show, Jeff sits down with A Quiet Place scribes Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who recently directed Haunt, an indie horror movie that will hit theaters and VOD on Sept. 13. The guys talk about why they decided to do their own thing rather than jump into the Quiet Place sequel, offer an update on their adaptation of Stephen King‘s The Boogeyman, and tease an upcoming project with horror maestro Sam Raimi.

Beck and Woods also mention their project Sovereign, which is slated to star Mahershala Ali, who also happens to be the subject of Jeff’s very juicy Rumor of the Week. This rumor is unlikely to pan out, so take it with a mountain of salt, but hey, stranger things have happened.

Beck and Woods also mention their project Sovereign, which is slated to star Mahershala Ali, who also happens to be the subject of Jeff's very juicy Rumor of the Week. This rumor is unlikely to pan out, so take it with a mountain of salt, but hey, stranger things have happened.