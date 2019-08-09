‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 3: ‘Eternals’ Casting, MoviePass Scandal, Taika Waititi’s New Film

0

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider examines Marvel’s latest Eternals castings, the new Taika Waititi film, the Disney+ reboot of Home Alone, the MoviePass scandal, and Lord & Miller’s new overall deal at Universal.

Jeff also explains why Warner Bros. may have moved Ben Affleck‘s addiction drama The Way Back to 2020, and makes a plea for Hollywood to cast Jason Patric more often. He also praises Amazon for its Sundance acquisitions, and discusses a pair of FX series — Impeachment: American Crime Story, and the Zodiac-themed docuseries The Most Dangerous Animal of All.

Finally, Jeff runs down the list of films and TV shows that he’s been watching, including Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Brittany Runs a Marathon, The Peanut Butter Falcon, Good Boys, and so much more. And don’t miss the Rumor of the Week, which involves Creed 3!

Listen to the latest episode of The Sneider Cut below, and click on the respective links to find the show on Podcast One, Apple Podcasts (aka iTunes) and Spotify. You can find Jeff’s podcast on Collider Weekly, which will host podcasts from writers on Collider.com. And if you have any movie or TV related questions for Jeff, please drop him a line at jeff@collider.com or on Twitter at @TheInSneider.