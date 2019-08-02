‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 2: Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Nightmare’ Cast, ‘Venom 2’ Directors

0

On the latest episode of Jeff Sneider‘s podcast The Sneider Cut, Marc Fernandez stops by to talk about Guillermo del Toro‘s Nightmare Alley cast, the shortlist of directors for Venom 2, and Robert Evans‘ legacy at Paramount.

Jeff and Marc also discuss rumors that Quentin Tarantino will re-cut Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood into episodes for Netflix, Luca Guadagnino‘s all-female reboot of Lord of the Flies, Jared Leto’s casting as a serial killer in The Little Things, and the news that Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley will tackle Dungeons and Dragons for Warner Bros.

The guys also examine the trailers for Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman and Sam Mendes‘ war movie 1917, and discuss the return of director Adrian Lyne, who will be working with Ben Affleck on the erotic thriller Deep Water. Marc and Jeff also offer their takes on the Fast and Furious franchise to celebrate this weekend’s release of Hobbs and Shaw.

Finally, Jeff drops an intriguing rumor about the Safdie brothers’ 48 Hours remake — though he mixes up the studio, so please forgive him — and shares a previously unreleased interview with the late actor Anton Yelchin in honor of the release of the heartfelt documentary Love, Antosha.

