‘The Sneider Cut’ Ep. 4: Obi-Wan, Harry Styles and a ‘Good Boys’ Interview

On the latest episode of The Sneider Cut, your esteemed host Jeff Sneider examines Harry Styles‘ decision to pass on Disney’s The Little Mermaid, and Matthew McConaughey‘s decision to jump from CAA to WME. Halfway through this week’s episode, Jeff sits down with Gene Stupnitsky, the director and co-writer of the hilarious comedy Good Boys, which is now playing in theaters.

Jeff also discusses the bidding wars surrounding Olivia Wilde‘s thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which was acquired by New Line, and Simon Kinberg and Reese Witherspoon‘s sci-fi movie Pyros, which ultimately landed at Netflix. Additionally, he weighs in on Henry Golding‘s casting in the G.I. Joe spinoff Snake Eyes and Universal’s controversial decision to cancel Blumhouse’s politicized thriller The Hunt.

Elsewhere, Jeff discusses his scoops on Alexandra Aja and Russell Brand, reports of a sequel to Searching, and Steven Soderbergh‘s new film Let Them All Talk, which will reportedly star Meryl Streep and Gemma Chan.

Listen to the latest episode of The Sneider Cut below, and don't miss Jeff's interview with Good Boys director Gene Stupnitsky, which starts around the 34-minute mark.