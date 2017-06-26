Super NES Classic Edition Revealed; Includes 21 Games and 2 Controllers

0

Last year, Nintendo released the NES Classic Edition. The tiny little box contained 30 games, cost $59.99 and sold like hotcakes. Nintendo never really did make enough to meet demand, but if you got your hands on one, you were grateful for the experience. Although the controllers were a bit short, it was well worth the cost when you considered how many great games you got for such a great price (you could also just buy extension cords for the controllers). It was only a matter of time before Nintendo made the Super NES Classic Edition, and that time has come.

Nintendo has sent out a press release confirming that the Super NES Classic Edition is on the way this year. It will come pre-loaded with 21 games including the never-before-released Star Fox 2. Here’s the full line-up:

Contra III: The Alien Wars ™

Donkey Kong Country ™

EarthBound ™

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO ™

Kirby ™ Super Star

Kirby’s Dream Course ™

The Legend of Zelda ™ : A Link to the Past ™

Mega Man ® X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox ™

Star Fox ™ 2

Street Fighter ® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV ™

Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts ®

Super Mario Kart ™

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars ™

Super Mario World ™

Super Metroid ™

Super Punch-Out!! ™

Yoshi’s Island™

It’s a pretty great collection of games, although for me the big omission is Chrono Trigger, but I’m willing to accept Final Fantasy III, EarthBound, and Super Mario RPG in exchange.

The system, which you can connect to your TV via HDMI, will also come with two controllers instead of just one (great for games like Street Fighter II and Super Mario Kart, but it will also carry a slightly higher price tag: $79.99. That’s still an outstanding deal, and I just hope that Nintendo can actually meet demand this time.

The Super NES Classic Edition will be available on September 29th.