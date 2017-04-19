SNES Mini Rumored to Launch Later This Year

0

Last week, we reported that Nintendo was making the shocking decision to discontinue its wildly popular NES Classic Edition (aka the NES Mini) even though the console had been notoriously difficult to find over the holiday season and even into the new year. With the system still flying off shelves, what possible reason would the company have to stop making them?

According to Eurogamer, it’s because Nintendo is devoting those resources to the SNES Classic Edition. Their sources say that development on the console is already underway and that it’s set to be released for the upcoming holiday season.

While it seems like a no-brainer that Nintendo would go ahead with an SNES Mini following the massive success of the NES Mini, and that anyone could report common sense as news, it’s worth noting that Eurogamer is a reputable publication. They were spot on when they broke the news that the Nintendo Switch would be a portable console with detachable controllers.

That being said, this is still a rumor for now, so let’s not get our hopes up. If it does turn out to be true, Nintendo could certainly stand to learn a lot from the minor issues with the NES Mini. Namely, the controller cords were too short, there wasn’t a home button on the controller (to get to the main menu, you need to press the “reset” button on the console itself), and it can’t add more games (that last one is a minor issue since 30 games for $60 is a pretty great deal).

If the SNES Classic Edition is in the works, what games do you want to see hit the console? Personally, I’d like to have Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy III (yes, I know it’s actually Final Fantasy VI), Super Mario RPG, Earthbound, Super Mario Kart, and Donkey Kong Country, to name a few. Sound off with what you want on the console in the comments section.