James Franco and Kevin Hart to Host ‘SNL’ in December

Saturday Night Live has unveiled the latest round of hosts for the coming weeks, and the weekly sketch show is closing out 2017 with some fan favorite hosts and an exciting first-timer. New to the schedule are James Franco, who will return to the SNL stage for his fourth hosting gig on December 9 alongside musical guest SZA, and Kevin Hart, who returns for his third time as host on December 16 with seven-time musical guest the Foo Fighters.

With Franco on the publicity tour for his awards contender The Disaster Artist, let’s hope we’re in for a cameo from Tommy Wiseau. Is that too obscure for late-night TV? We shall see, but a lady can dream. Hart will be doing the rounds for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and considering his co-star Dwayne Johnson is an SNL five-timer, that might be the more likely cameo to hope for.

As previously announced, Saoirse Ronan — riding high on the popularity of Lady Bird, which is currently sitting pretty as the best-reviewed movie on Rotten Tomatoes of all time — will make her SNL hosting debut on December 2nd with musical guest U2, who are making their fourth appearance on the series. It will be a very Irish evening, indeed.