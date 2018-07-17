Watch: ‘SNL’ Season 43 Blooper Reel Finds Ryan Gosling, Donald Glover & More Having a Laugh

0

Is the wait for more Saturday Night Live starting to get to you? The sketch comedy institution closed out its 43rd season in May, and as always, the summer wait for more silliness and satire is just too long. Fortunately, NBC has shared a new blooper reel for their Season 43 shorts offering a behind-the-scenes look at all the corpsing and bust-ups that didn’t make it to the air in the live segments.

You’re bound to recognize a few of the pre-tiaped favorite from the year in there. The video features some outtakes from the font-noir ‘Papyrus’, which starred Ryan Gosling as a man obsessed with the much maligned font and went viral after it hit the air. And as any fan of Gosling’s iconic character break in the 2015 sketch ‘Close Encounter’ can tell you, Gosling giggles are the goods.

Elsewhere, the video features some outtakes from SNL’s A Quiet Place spoof, which followed a group of friends who just couldn’t stay quiet when they saw what was going on with Kanye West’s tweets. That sketch came from the Donald Glover-hosted episode. We’ve also got appearances from Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell, and Charles Barkley, who seems to have quiet a struggle landing the lines. There’s also a whole heap of silliness from cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Keenan Thompson, and lots of Sasquatch tackling Make Day.

It’s not quite as rewarding as a new sketches, but it’s a fun look back on some of last season’s standout segments, and a good mid-summer snack to help us get through the long wait for SNL Season 44. Check it out in the video below, and click through the links beneath to see some of the sketches in their full form.