Watch: Jessica Chastain and Kate McKinnon Are Ready to Throw Down in New ‘SNL’ Promo

0

Hosting Saturday Night Live is no laughing matter. Jessica Chastain is ready to kick ass and take names in first ever SNL hosting gig… if she can remember who her nemesis is. The Oscar-nominated actress is currently making the rounds for her awards-favorite performance in Aaron Sorkin‘s Molly’s Game and she’ll be stopping by the sketch comedy series to bring her talents to late-night.

Hosting SNL is a major operation and you never know how someone’s going to handle the demands of live television, but Chastain is a bonafide, well-trained theater badass who’s more than comfortable commanding a live audience so I have a feeling she’s going to crush it. She certainly looks ready to crush the skulls of her enemies in this week’s promo, which finds her squaring off against Kate McKinnon, threatening to whip out her Hillary impression for good measure.

Watch the new SNL promo below and for more on Molly’s Game, scroll through our recent awards coverage in the links that follow. Chastain makes her SNL debut this Saturday, January 20 with musical guest Troye Sivan. Next up is former cast member Will Ferrell, who’s sure to bring the thunder when he returns for his fourth hosting gig on January 27 with musical guest Chris Stapleton.