NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update’ Coming to Primetime

President Donald Trump, his cabinet, and the GOP Congressional members have been a boon to NBC’s Saturday Night Live thanks to a seemingly endless parade of parodies that don’t have to stray too far into fictional territory. And in the ongoing struggle to separate fact from alternative fact, SNL‘s long-running satirical news segment “Weekend Update” will now be getting a primetime slot to compete with a myriad of other similar shows skewering misstepping politicians.

NBC is bringing the late-night institution to primetime with a four-episode order for the spin-off series Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update, which joins the network’s schedule starting Thursday, August 10th at 9 pm. The half-hour telecast will feature “Weekend Update” anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che, along with Saturday Night Live cast members making appearances.

Here’s chairman of NBC Entertainment Robert Greenblatt on SNL‘s current success and going with the hot hand rather than letting it cool down during the off-season:

“‘SNL’ is having its best season in a quarter of a century — how many shows can say that?! — so we didn’t want them to take the summer off. We’re thrilled to have Colin Jost and Michael Che continuing their unique brand of news with fresh ‘Weekend Update’ shows in primetime this August.”

“Weekend Update” has consistently ranked as one of the most popular segments of “Saturday NightLive” throughout the show’s storied 42-year history and is certainly a highlight of the current run. Previous “Weekend Update” anchors include Chevy Chase, Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin, Dennis Miller, Norm Macdonald, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers. It’s unclear just which co-stars or former anchors might return to the four-episode spin-off, but I’d be surprised if a Fey/Poehler reunion didn’t happen.

