Jedi Council: Will Snoke End Up Being a Bust?

0

Today is September 21st, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Perri Nemiroff, Mark Reilly and Tiffany Smith. Today the Council discusses:

MOVIE NEWS:

Darth Vader might be in Han Solo movie Mark Hamill teases new trailer Leia tidbits leading up to Star Wars: The Last Jedi Porg details Has Snoke been mishandled? Is he a bust?

WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH CANON?

Phasma Issue # 2 Leia non spoiler book review Phasma non spoiler book review Battlefront II DETAILS