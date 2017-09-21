Facebook Messenger

Jedi Council: Will Snoke End Up Being a Bust?

September 21, 2017

0

Today is September 21st, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Perri Nemiroff, Mark Reilly and Tiffany Smith. Today the Council discusses:

  • MOVIE NEWS:
  1. Darth Vader might be in Han Solo movie
  2. Mark Hamill teases new trailer
  3. Leia tidbits leading up to Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  4. Porg details
  5. Has Snoke been mishandled? Is he a bust?
  • WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH CANON?
  1. Phasma Issue # 2
  2. Leia non spoiler book review
  3. Phasma non spoiler book review
  4. Battlefront II DETAILS
  • TWITTER QUESTIONS
star-wars-the-force-awakens-snoke

Image via Lucasfilm

