Jedi Council: Will Snoke End Up Being a Bust?

Today is September 21st, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Perri Nemiroff, Mark Reilly and Tiffany Smith. Today the Council discusses:
- MOVIE NEWS:
- Darth Vader might be in Han Solo movie
- Mark Hamill teases new trailer
- Leia tidbits leading up to Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Porg details
- Has Snoke been mishandled? Is he a bust?
- WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH CANON?
- Phasma Issue # 2
- Leia non spoiler book review
- Phasma non spoiler book review
- Battlefront II DETAILS
- TWITTER QUESTIONS