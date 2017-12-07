Jedi Council: Snoke Will Be More Powerful Than the Emperor & Darth Vader Says Andy Serkis

Today’s episode is presented by Verizon! It’s December 7th, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Ken Napzok, Tiffany Smith, and Mark Reilly. Today the Council discusses:
Star Wars Movie News
- Disney close to buying 21st Century Fox. What does this mean for Star Wars?
- Rian Johnson not directly adapting Knights of the Old Republic
- Rian Johnson talks Blu-Ray
- Andy Serkis on Snoke’s powers
- Daisy Ridley clarifies her comments on her future as Rey
- Solo BTS footage
What’s the Deal with Canon
- Canto Bight book almost out
- Poe Dameron #21
- Darth Vader #9
- Droid Repair Bay VR game
Twitter Questions
