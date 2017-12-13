Watch the ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Cast Give Their Theories on Supreme Leader Snoke

0

Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) was a bit of a mystery when he popped up in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and while he seemed to fill the role that the Emperor did in the Original Trilogy, his origin naturally raised a series of questions about how he rose to power, where he came from, if he had any ties to previously seen characters, and more. For those who don’t know, the Internet has been bubbling with Snoke theories since the character appeared, and we even compiled our own list of where the character came from shortly after The Force Awakens was released.

At the press day for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, we asked cast members Daisy Ridley, Andy Serkis, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Mark Hamill, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Laura Dern, and Kelly Marie Tran for their favorite Snoke theories. There are no spoilers in this interview, so don’t worry about that. Instead, take in some of the more amusing theories that deal with Snoke and his backstory. Some of them are worth taking seriously while others are obviously meant to just be fun, and if we can’t endlessly speculate about a character, then what was the point of J.J. Abrams creating him in the first place?

Check out the video above. Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens Friday and also stars Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, and Benicio del Toro.

