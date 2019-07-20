First ‘Snowpiercer’ Trailer Teases the TBS TV Series Adaptation

0

TBS has revealed the first Snowpiercer trailer for the upcoming TV series adaptation of the critically acclaimed Bong Joon-ho film. Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a 1001 car, perpetually moving train that circles the globe.

This looks like a very straightforward adaptation of the 2014 film, albeit lacking the darkly comedic and more satirical touches of Joon-ho’s vision. Daveed Diggs fills the Chris Evans role here, with some key changes. While he still plays a character from the impoverished back-end of the train, he’s recruited by the folks at the front of the train to help track down a killer.

And while this trailer boasts “a series from the creator of Orphan Black,” Graeme Mason was not the first showrunner onboard Snowpiercer. Indeed, the show has had a tumultuous development period as it was originally created by Josh Friedman (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles) before he was fired over creative differences. Doctor Strange filmmaker Scott Derrickson directed Friedman’s original pilot, but when the network asked for reshoots, he declined to return out of solidarity with Friedman and a difference in Mason’s “radically different vision” for the series.

This trailer looks sufficient, and I’m inclined to check this thing out when it airs, but you do get the feeling it’s lacking the teeth that made Joon-ho’s film so special. We’ll find out when the series premieres on TBS in Spring 2020. The network has already renewed Snowpiercer for a second season.