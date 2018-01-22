TNT and ‘Snowpiercer’ Showrunner Josh Friedman Part Ways Over Creative Differences

0

Just a few short weeks after announcing that they were picking up a Snowpiercer TV series based on Joon-ho Bong‘s movie of the same name, it looks like TNT is parting ways with showrunner Josh Friedman. According to Variety, Friedman and the network were split over creative differences. As they also report, the series “takes place seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland and centers on a small band of people who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the globe. Jennifer Connelly stars as Melanie Cavill, an important first-class passenger and leader who is fascinated by the less fortunate riders on the train.”

The 10-episode series had been in the works for awhile, with Friedman having written the pilot last year (Scott Derrickson directed). There is no word about the future of the series, but it seems likely that TNT — who has been pushing into more ambitious programming lately like The Alienist — would want to keep that property as part of their upcoming slate.

Plus, the cast of the Snowpiercer TV series is a fantastic one — in addition to Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Benjamin Haigh, Sasha Frolova, Katie McGuinness, Alison Wright, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand and Lena Hall will also feature.

As Variety points out, Friedman has experience adapting genre series for TV, including Terminator: The Sarah Conner Chronicles for Fox as well as NBC’s Emerald City, so it’s surprising perhaps that his vision would be so different from whatever TNT was looking for. We’ll see who the network picks to take over now, which should give us some indication of the direction they are looking to take the series. We’ll let you know if there is any update with a statement — in the meantime, let us know your thoughts in the comments!