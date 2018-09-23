Sofia Boutella on Playing a Character Spiked with LSD in Gaspar Noé’s ‘Climax’

0

If you’ve seen the trippy trailer for Gaspar Noé’s Climax—one of the many films I saw at this year’s Toronto Film Festival—you know it’s like nothing you’ve seen before. Climax is about a troupe of young dancers that have gathered to rehearse when they discover they’ve been drinking sangria laced with potent LSD. We then follow their journey from jubilation to chaos. Along for the bad trip is Sofia Boutella acting alongside a cast of professional dancers.

A few hours before the premiere, Sofia Boutella came by the Collider studio at TIFF for an interview. During the wide-ranging conversation she talked about what the film is about, how she got ready to play a character on drugs, why making Climax was such a unique experience, what it was like working with a director that is also the cinematographer, memorable moments from filming, how her process as an actor has changed, and a lot more.

In addition, towards the end of the interview, she played “Get to Know Your TIFF Attendee”, which includes questions like what TV show they’d like to guest spot on, what film scared them as a kid, what is the background photo on their phone, what TV show have they watched all the way through more than once, have they watched a movie more than 20 times, and more.

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Sofia Boutella

How has she been describing Climax to people?

What is it like working with a director that is also acting as the cinematographer?

How they went to set every day and didn’t know what they were going to shoot.

When you’re going to play someone on drugs how do you prepare for the role? Do you look at other people’s performances?

What is it like the first few days after you wrap on a project like this?

How during filming she didn’t know what would happen. Shares a story about how they came up with her character’s name.

How has her process as an actor changed now that she has been involved in a few projects?

How has her process as an actor changed now that she has been involved in a few projects? She talks about the dancing in the film and how they came up with the sequences.

She plays “Get to Know Your TIFF Attendee” which include questions like what TV show she’d like to guest spot on, does she have a favorite sci-fi or fantasy film, what film scared them as a kid, what is the background photo on their phone, and a lot more.

