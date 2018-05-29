Movie Talk: After ‘Solo’s Box Office, Does Lucasfilm Need to Shift Its Focus?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- Multiple outlets are reporting the disappointing opening weekend box office returns for Solo: A Star Wars Story. The panel debates if Lucasfilm needs to shift its focus going forward.
- In response to some questions about a sequel to Willow, Ron Howard takes to Twitter to say that he and Lucasfilm are “seriously exploring it”.
- THR reports that Netflix is teaming up again with Mudbound director Dee Rees for a feature film adaptation of Joan Didion‘s The Last Thing He Wanted.
- Focus Features released a new Won’t You Be My Neighbor? trailer for their Fred Rogers documentary.
- Disney released a new Christopher Robin trailer that reveals more of the story of the movie.
- Live Twitter Questions