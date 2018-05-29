Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: After ‘Solo’s Box Office, Does Lucasfilm Need to Shift Its Focus?

by      May 29, 2018

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • Multiple outlets are reporting the disappointing opening weekend box office returns for Solo: A Star Wars Story. The panel debates if Lucasfilm needs to shift its focus going forward.
  • In response to some questions about a sequel to Willow, Ron Howard takes to Twitter to say that he and Lucasfilm are “seriously exploring it”.
  • THR reports that Netflix is teaming up again with Mudbound director Dee Rees for a feature film adaptation of Joan Didion‘s The Last Thing He Wanted.
  • Disney released a new Christopher Robin trailer that reveals more of the story of the movie.
  • Live Twitter Questions
christopher-robin-ewan-mcgregor

Image via Disney

