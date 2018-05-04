Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Jedi Council: A Very Special ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Episode

by      May 4, 2018

0

On today’s very special episode of Jedi Council, in partnership with Denny’s and Solo: A Star Wars Story, our panel of Kristian Harloff, Mark Ellis, and Rosie Knight discuss the following:

  • Denny’s 60-second spot reveals a scene that will likely appear in Solo: A Star Wars Story.
  • The crew highlights the food in the Solo Denny’s menu that includes The Lightspeed Slam, Two Moons Skillet, Blaster Fire Burger, Co-Reactor Pancake Breakfast + New Collector Cups
  • Launching today is a brand new digital game called the Smuggler’s Dice Sweepstakes, which will give fans the opportunity to roll smuggler’s dice for a chance to win a lot of great prizes — like FREE Denny’s coffee, pancakes, pancake puppies, milk shakes and even Fandango movie codes. The rules are simple — you get up to three rolls a day to try and get a match. Match up the symbols on the dice and you instantly win. This game will be live until June 25th so get in there and roll away!
  • A new behind-the-scenes featurette for Solo: A Star Wars Story featuring footage of Han as a soldier.
  • A Star Wars: Episode IX casting call for a new female lead named “Caro.”
  • Filmmaker Colin Trevorrow left Episode IX earlier than originally thought.
  • Donald Glover takes fans on a tour of the Millennium Falcon.
  • And more!

Today’s show also includes What’s the Deal with Canon, a review of Han Solo Last Shot by Kristian, live audience questions from Denny’s, and more.

solo-a-star-wars-story-lando-donald-glover

Image via Lucasfilm

Related Content
Previous Article
'I’m Dying Up Here': Ari Graynor on Season 2 and the Evolution…
Next Article
Watch: 'Black Panther' Behind-the-Scenes Videos Celebrate the Women of Wakanda
Tags

Latest News