Movie Talk: New ‘Solo’ Footage Reveals Han’s Backstory as a Soldier

by      April 30, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, and Kristian Harloff discuss the following:

  • Multiple outlets are reporting that Avengers: Infinity War has scored the biggest box office opening weekend of all time with a $258 million haul this past weekend.
  • THR reports that Brad Pitt‘s Plan B and Annapurna are teaming up to do a Harvey Weinstein Spotlight-type movie based on the work from The New York Times writers Jodi Cantor and Megan Twohey.
  • THR is reporting that a sequel to Annabelle: Creation is in development with Gary Dauberman set to write and make his directorial debut.
  • Variety reports that Michelle Pfeiffer is advanced talks to join Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning as an unnamed queen in the sequel to Maleficent.
  • Disney and Lucasfilm released a new Solo: A Star Wars Story featurette that shows Han Solo as a soldier and more scenes with Lando Calrissian and Chewbacca.
  • Live Twitter Questions
avengers-infinity-war-chris-pratt-chris-hemsworth-zoe-saldana

Image via Marvel Studios

