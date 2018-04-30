Movie Talk: New ‘Solo’ Footage Reveals Han’s Backstory as a Soldier

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, and Kristian Harloff discuss the following:
- Multiple outlets are reporting that Avengers: Infinity War has scored the biggest box office opening weekend of all time with a $258 million haul this past weekend.
- THR reports that Brad Pitt‘s Plan B and Annapurna are teaming up to do a Harvey Weinstein Spotlight-type movie based on the work from The New York Times writers Jodi Cantor and Megan Twohey.
- THR is reporting that a sequel to Annabelle: Creation is in development with Gary Dauberman set to write and make his directorial debut.
- Variety reports that Michelle Pfeiffer is advanced talks to join Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning as an unnamed queen in the sequel to Maleficent.
- Disney and Lucasfilm released a new Solo: A Star Wars Story featurette that shows Han Solo as a soldier and more scenes with Lando Calrissian and Chewbacca.
