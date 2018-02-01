Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Movie Talk: First ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Footage May Debut During the Super Bowl

by      February 1, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • According to The Hollywood Reporter, Michelle MacLaren has landed the director gig for Chris Pratt‘s Cowboy Ninja Viking.
  • As reported by THR, Disney is likely to drop the first Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer during the Super Bowl. (UPDATE: The studio announced that they will be debuting the trailer the day after the Super Bowl on Good Morning America.)
  • Deadline is reporting that Sony Pictures is negotiating with directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to direct Bad Boys For Life. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are rumored to return with a possible production start in August.
  • Mel Gibson is moving forward with a sequel to The Passion of the Christ. According to an interview with USA Today, Jim Caviezel confirmed that he is in talks to reprise his role as Jesus.
  • A first trailer for A24’s new horror movie Hereditary is here. The film starring Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne and Alex Wolff, generated a lot of buzz at Sundance.
  • Live Twitter Questions
fantastic-beasts-and-where-to-find-them-david-yates

Image via Warner Bros.

Related Content
Previous Article
New J.J. Abrams Series 'Demimonde' Lands at HBO with Straight-to-Series Pickup
Next Article
Jedi Council: Andy Serkis Shares Thoughts on Snoke's Role in 'Star Wars:…
Tags

Latest News