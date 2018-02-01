Movie Talk: First ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Footage May Debut During the Super Bowl

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- According to The Hollywood Reporter, Michelle MacLaren has landed the director gig for Chris Pratt‘s Cowboy Ninja Viking.
- As reported by THR, Disney is likely to drop the first Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer during the Super Bowl. (UPDATE: The studio announced that they will be debuting the trailer the day after the Super Bowl on Good Morning America.)
- Deadline is reporting that Sony Pictures is negotiating with directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to direct Bad Boys For Life. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are rumored to return with a possible production start in August.
- In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald director David Yates said that the film will “not explicitly” address Dumbledore’s homosexuality.
- Mel Gibson is moving forward with a sequel to The Passion of the Christ. According to an interview with USA Today, Jim Caviezel confirmed that he is in talks to reprise his role as Jesus.
- A first trailer for A24’s new horror movie Hereditary is here. The film starring Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne and Alex Wolff, generated a lot of buzz at Sundance.
- Live Twitter Questions