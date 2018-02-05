Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Did ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Trailer Calm Fears about the Movie?

by      February 5, 2018

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Jon Schnepp, and Perri Nemiroff discuss the following:

  • The first teaser trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story was released in addition to the TV spot that aired during the Super Bowl.
  • Box Office Report
  • The first Skyscraper trailer is here. Is this Dwayne Johnson‘s next big hit?
  • The first (and only) trailer for The Cloverfield Paradox aired during the Super Bowl. In a surprise move, Netflix debuted the full feature right after the game.
  • Live Twitter Questions
