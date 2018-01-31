Movie Talk: What’s Up with ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’s Marketing Campaign?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- In an interview with Vulture, Kevin Feige addressed the Disney/Fox deal and how it’ll affect the MCU. He said, “We’re not thinking about it. We’re focusing on everything we’ve already announced.”
- Variety is reporting that Emily Blunt is in talks to join Dwayne Johnson for Disney’s Jungle Cruise directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.
- Blumhouse and Universal released the first poster for the The Purge 4 and announced a title change. The movie is now officially called The First Purge.
- Netflix released the first trailer for Duncan Jones‘ sci-fi thriller Mute starring Alexander Skarsgård, Paul Rudd, Seyneb Saleh and Justin Theroux.
- Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted a picture of herself and David Gordon Green from their first day of shooting the new Halloween movie.
- Mail Bag: Is it safe to say that at this point with the release of the Ant-Man and The Wasp trailer that Disney has no confidence in Solo: A Star Wars Story?
