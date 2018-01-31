Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Movie Talk: What’s Up with ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’s Marketing Campaign?

by      January 31, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • In an interview with Vulture, Kevin Feige addressed the Disney/Fox deal and how it’ll affect the MCU. He said, “We’re not thinking about it. We’re focusing on everything we’ve already announced.”
  • Variety is reporting that Emily Blunt is in talks to join Dwayne Johnson for Disney’s Jungle Cruise directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.
  • Blumhouse and Universal released the first poster for the The Purge 4 and announced a title change. The movie is now officially called The First Purge.
  • Netflix released the first trailer for Duncan Jones‘ sci-fi thriller Mute starring Alexander Skarsgård, Paul Rudd, Seyneb Saleh and Justin Theroux.
  • Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted a picture of herself and David Gordon Green from their first day of shooting the new Halloween movie.
  • Live Twitter Questions
emily-blunt-devil-wears-prada

Image via Fox 2000 Pictures

Related Content
Previous Article
Why You Should Take a Break from Prestige TV and Embrace the…
Next Article
Best Movies on Hulu Right Now
Tags

Latest News