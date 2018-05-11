Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Movie Talk: First Reactions to ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

by      May 11, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Rick Hong, and Perri Nemiroff discuss the following:

  • According to a tweet from TheOneRing.net, Peter Jackson is possibly deciding between a return to Middle-Earth or a DC superhero movie as his next project.
  • Deadline is reporting that Paramount Pictures and Amblin will co-finance a biopic about legendary composer Leonard Bernstein titled BernsteinBradley Cooper is set to star and direct the film.
  • THR is reporting that TriStar Pictures has picked up the rights to Infidel, a horror comic from former DC/Vertigo editor Pornsak Pichetshote and artist Aaron Campbell.
  • Sony Pictures released a trailer for Searching starring John Cho, Debra Messing, and Michelle La.
  • Live Twitter Questions
peter-jackson-the-hobbit-an-unexpected-journey

Image via Warner Bros.

Related Content
Previous Article
Ajiona Alexus on 'Breaking In', Working with Gabrielle Union, and '13 Reasons…
Next Article
'Atlanta Robbin Season' Finished as One of TV's Best; Will It Be…
Tags

Latest News