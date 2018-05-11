Movie Talk: First Reactions to ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Rick Hong, and Perri Nemiroff discuss the following:
- Solo: A Star Wars Story premiered last night and the panel discusses the first social media reactions.
- According to a tweet from TheOneRing.net, Peter Jackson is possibly deciding between a return to Middle-Earth or a DC superhero movie as his next project.
- Deadline is reporting that Paramount Pictures and Amblin will co-finance a biopic about legendary composer Leonard Bernstein titled Bernstein. Bradley Cooper is set to star and direct the film.
- THR is reporting that TriStar Pictures has picked up the rights to Infidel, a horror comic from former DC/Vertigo editor Pornsak Pichetshote and artist Aaron Campbell.
- Sony Pictures released a trailer for Searching starring John Cho, Debra Messing, and Michelle La.
- Live Twitter Questions