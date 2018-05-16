Movie Talk: Does ‘Solo’ Live Up to the ‘Star Wars’ Legacy?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, and Jon Schnepp discuss the following:
- Solo A Star Wars Story: The panel discusses if it’s possible to just enjoy a Star Wars movie in our current fan climate without it turning into a harsh back and forth on social media.
- Paramount released a new trailer for Mission: Impossible – Fallout starring Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, Ving Rhames and Alec Baldwin.
- Matthew K. Firpo and Ryan Firpo, two 2017 Black List writers, have been tapped to write Marvel Studios’ Eternals movie.
- Zombieland writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick gave an interview to Vulture where they hinted that a Zombieland 2 movie may hit theaters in 2019 with the original cast.
- STX Entertainment released a new trailer for Mile 22 starring Mark Wahlberg as a CIA operative in a new thriller from director Peter Berg.
- Live Twitter Questions