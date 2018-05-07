Movie Talk: ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Fans Will Dictate if There Will Be Sequels

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, and Mark Reilly discuss the following:
- According to numerous outlets, Avengers: Infinity War crossed $1 Billion worldwide at the box office faster than any film in history.
- Ron Howard tells Fandango that “fans will define” if there will be sequels to Solo: A Star Wars Story. Also, pre-sale tickets for the film doubled those for Black Panther in the first 24 hours of their release.
- Deadline is reporting that Sylvester Stallone will be taking on Mexican cartels in Rambo 5 and might possibly be directing it as well.
- THR is reporting that John Lithgow is joining Paramount’s Pet Sematary remake as Jud Crandall, a role played by the late Fred Gwynne in the original film.
