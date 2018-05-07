Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Fans Will Dictate if There Will Be Sequels

May 7, 2018

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, and Mark Reilly discuss the following:

  • According to numerous outlets, Avengers: Infinity War crossed $1 Billion worldwide at the box office faster than any film in history.
  • Ron Howard tells Fandango that “fans will define” if there will be sequels to Solo: A Star Wars Story. Also, pre-sale tickets for the film doubled those for Black Panther in the first 24 hours of their release.
  • Deadline is reporting that Sylvester Stallone will be taking on Mexican cartels in Rambo 5 and might possibly be directing it as well.
  • THR is reporting that John Lithgow is joining Paramount’s Pet Sematary remake as Jud Crandall, a role played by the late Fred Gwynne in the original film.
  • Live Twitter Questions
avengers-infinity-war-gamora

Image via Marvel Studios

