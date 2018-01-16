0

Disney has released an official synopsis for Solo: A Star Wars Story, a major new Star Wars movie that’s coming out in a little over four months, and for which we haven’t seen so much as a single official image. Indeed, many assumed Lucasfilm would push Solo to December to give director Ron Howard more time to retool the film after original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller departed last summer over creative differences with just three weeks left of shooting.

But nope, Lucasfilm is sticking with the May 25th release date for Solo, as evidenced by the 2018 preview kit which still boasts that release date and includes the following synopsis:

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a seres of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes. “Solo: A Star Wars Story’ releases in U.S. theaters on May 25, 2018.

We’ll likely be getting a debut trailer very, very soon (perhaps with the Super Bowl?), but I’m still a bit flummoxed as to why Disney is sticking with this release date. December of this year isn’t crowded at all, and on a larger note, I don’t know if many people are super psyched to see another new Star Wars movie—let alone a Han Solo origin story—just six months after The Last Jedi.

Alas, Solo is coming in May, and we know very little about what to expect. Lawrence Kasdan and his son Jon Kasdan wrote the screenplay, but it’s unclear if there’s been any additional script work done by another writer. We do know that Michael K. Williams had to be replaced in reshoots with Paul Bettany due to the extension of the shooting schedule when Lord and Miller left. Indeed, Howard resumed filming a few weeks after Lord and Miller left and continued for another few months, so it’s also unclear how much of Lord and Miller’s material remains in the finished version.