‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: Over 35 Images from the New Trailer Show the Smuggler’s Origin

Earlier this morning, Disney released the first Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer, and now we’ve grabbed over 35 images from the new teaser. The film stars Alden Ehrenreich as a younger iteration of the titular Star Wars character made iconic by Harrison Ford, and charts his early adventures as he first crosses paths with Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) and the Millennium Falcon first comes to be in his possession.

Digging into these screenshots, there’s plenty to appreciate even if the trailer itself is kind of a bummer. The costumes are outstanding, Bradford Young’s cinematographer looks great, and it certainly tries to walk the line between focusing on familiar characters like Han, Chewie, and Lando, and give time to new characters even though we don’t know who those characters are. At the very least, the new Star Wars spinoff will be pleasant to look at.

The question becomes whether Solo will be marketed like recent entries in the saga where they elude plot details, or will it go more in the direction of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story where they explain more about the movie since it’s a spinoff.

Check out over 35 new Solo: A Star Wars Story images below. The film also stars Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, Thandie Newton, and Paul Bettany. Solo hits theaters on May 25th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Solo: A Star Wars Story: