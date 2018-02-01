‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Trailer to Premiere Next Week

0

For those that were afraid Disney wouldn’t be promoting one of their tentpole movies, you can rest easy. The studio has announced that they’ll be releasing the first Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer on Monday during Good Morning America. It’s possible that a glimpse of the trailer will be seen during the Super Bowl on Sunday night, but it doesn’t make much sense for Disney to pay exorbitant amounts of money to promote their film when they can engage in some sweet, sweet synergy and get people to tune into ABC’s flagship morning program instead. Presumably, the trailer will be online shortly after it airs on Good Morning America.

To be fair, some fans are worried about the crunch in marketing since Solo opens in only a few months and other May tentpoles like Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2 have already released one trailer. But Star Wars is Star Wars. Yes, Solo will be in a more crowded marketplace, but even Star Wars movies that turn out to be disappointing can do well in the summer as we saw from the prequels. The brand sells itself, and while it probably won’t have a record-breaking opening weekend, I wouldn’t be surprised if it cruised to the $1 billion that Rogue One made.

Which makes anticipation for a trailer even sillier when you consider that people are already planning to see the movie. Even you see the trailer and it does nothing but make you cringe, you’ll probably still end up seeing the movie. Lucasfilm could make Jar-Jar: A Star Wars Story, and fans would be like, “Well, maybe they’ve improved his character.” It’s the easiest sell there is.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25th and stars Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Joonas Suotamo.

