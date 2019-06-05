Ron Howard Addresses Online Trolling’s Effect on ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

0

Welcome back for a brand new episode of our flagship show, Collider Movie Talk! Today Perri Nemiroff is joined by John Rocha and Jeff Sneider to talk about some of the hottest movie news stories of the day.

First up on the line-up is the Warner Bros. San Diego Comic-Con 2019 update. Earlier today, It Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti revealed on Instagram that on Wednesday night at SDCC, there will be a special event for the highly anticipated sequel. What exactly could the studio be bringing? Maybe members of the stacked ensemble that includes James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Finn Wolfhard and Sophia Lillis? The panelists share some It Chapter Two ScareDiego predictions in this episode and also weigh in on the news that Warner Bros won’t have a Hall H presence this year at all. That means no Joker, Birds of Prey or Wonder Woman 84! Is it a good idea or something that could do a disservice to their upcoming releases?

After that the team moves over to some comments made by Ron Howard on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. While promoting the upcoming documentary Pavarotti, Howard also addressed Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s box office performance and what could have stopped the film from meeting financial expectations:

“I wish it would have lived up to the box office expectations and so forth, so that’s disappointing. Why? Maybe it’s the release [date], maybe it’s the idea that it’s sort of too nostalgic.” He continued, “Pushback from the previous movie which I kept hearing was something and some trolling. Definitely some trolling.” Howard also added, “It was especially noticeable prior to the release of the movie in several of the algorithms, whether it’s Metacritic or Rotten Tomatoes; there was an inordinate push down on the ‘want to see’ and on the fan voting.”

