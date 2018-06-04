Movie Talk: ‘Solo’ Struggles in Second Weekend; ‘Infinity War’ Passes $2 Billion Worldwide

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Jon Schnepp discuss the following:
- The panel reviews the weekend box office news which includes Solo: A Star Wars Story dropping 65% in its second weekend and Avengers: Infinity War crossing $2 billion worldwide.
- Sony pulled Silver & Black from its 2019 lineup. Gina Prince-Bythewood offered an update to ScreenRant and stated that they are still “pounding out the script”.
- Disney released a new Wreck-It Ralph 2 trailer and poster.
- Paramount Pictures released a video of Tom Cruise detailing the HALO jump stunt that we’ll see in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.
- Wonder Woman executive producer Geoff Johns and director Patty Jenkins released a tease on social media for the Wonder Woman 2 that reads ‘WW84′.
- Live Twitter Questions