Movie Talk: ‘Solo’ Struggles in Second Weekend; ‘Infinity War’ Passes $2 Billion Worldwide

by      June 4, 2018

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Jon Schnepp discuss the following:

  • Sony pulled Silver & Black from its 2019 lineup. Gina Prince-Bythewood offered an update to ScreenRant and stated that they are still “pounding out the script”.
  • Wonder Woman executive producer Geoff Johns and director Patty Jenkins released a tease on social media for the Wonder Woman 2 that reads ‘WW84′.
  • Live Twitter Questions
