‘Solo’ Blu-ray Trailer Announces Release Date and Features

Lucasfilm’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, directed by Academy Award–winning filmmaker Ron Howard—the creator of unforgettable films, such as A Beautiful Mind, Apollo 13, Parenthood and Splash—took moviegoers on this summer’s wildest ride with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy, Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich). The action-packed journey explores Han’s first encounters with future friend and copilot Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and notorious gambler Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), as well as his adventure-filled past alongside fellow street thief Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke) and career criminal Beckett (Woody Harrelson). Watch instantly on September 14th as the Millennium Falcon sets course digitally in HD and 4K Ultra HD and on Movies Anywhere, and bring the adventure home on Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On-Demand on September 25th.

Solo: A Star Wars Story bonus content takes fans behind the scenes to experience compelling discussions with the star-studded cast and screenwriters Jonathan Kasdan and Lawrence Kasdan (writer of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi); a revealing feature on Chewie and his enduring friendship with Han; a close-up look at the original version of the Millennium Falcon and Han’s first time piloting the infamous ship; the creation of the film’s otherworldly settings and pulse-pounding action sequences; and eight never-before-seen deleted and extended scenes.

Check out the Blu-ray trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story, followed by the details below:

DIGITAL AND BLU-RAY BONUS MATERIAL (may vary by retailer):

Solo: The Director & Cast Roundtable – Sit down with director Ron Howard and the stars for an intimate and entertaining discussion of the film’s making.

Team Chewie – See what it takes to bring your favorite Wookiee to life in this lighthearted look behind the scenes.

Kasdan on Kasdan – Iconic Star Wars screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan and son Jonathan share what it was like to write the movie’s script together.

Remaking the Millennium Falcon – Track the transformation of the most famous ship in the galaxy, from Lando’s swank and impeccable pride and joy to Han’s stripped-down hot-rod freighter with “special modifications.”

Escape from Corellia – Get behind the wheel for the making of this high-octane chase through the streets of Corellia.

The Train Heist – Explore the challenges and thrills of creating this action-packed sequence, including its remote location and spectacular effects.

Becoming a Droid: L3-37 – Meet the newest droid—and the talented actor who helps bring her to life.

Scoundrels, Droids, Creatures and Cards: Welcome to Fort Ypso – Take an in-depth tour of the rough-and-tumble bar where strangers mix and gamblers risk all in the legendary card game, Sabaac.

Into the Maelstrom: The Kessel Run – Join Han and Chewie at the controls of the Millennium Falcon to see how this legendary moment in Star Wars history unfolds.

Deleted Scenes

Proxima’s Den

Corellian Foot Chase

Han Solo: Imperial Cadet

The Battle of Mimban: Extended

Han Versus Chewie: Extended

Snowball Fight!

Meet Dryden: Extended

Coaxium Double-Cross

The Millenium Falcon: From Page to Park – An exclusive look at the history of the most famous ship in the galaxy, its origin and development, and how it will translate in one of the most anticipated expansions in Disneyland’s history.