A Classic Star Wars Villain Returns in New ‘Solo’ Blu-ray Clip

0

*Big, spidery spoilers for anyone who hasn’t seen Solo yet*

Star Wars aficionados were surprised when, at the conclusion of Solo: A Star Wars Story, red-faced, horn-headed Phantom Menace villain Darth Maul showed up via hologram to give a few ominous directives to Emilia Clarke‘s Qu’ira. Surprised, because the last film fans saw of the Sith he had just been cut in half by Ewan McGregor‘s Obi-Wan Kenobi. With the young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) story only a few weeks away from a Blu-ray release, the fine folks over at IGN have the clip so you can relive Maul’s return from the comfort of your own home.

The animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars fleshed out Maul’s return to the land of the living, which included going bat-Sith insane and being outfitted with robotic spider legs. He eventually settling on the much more practical pair you can see (and hear) in Solo. Although he’s still carrying around the double-bladed lightsaber that made Lucasfilm billions of dollars in 1999, Maul appears to have given up a full-time career in The Force for a grimier life of crime. Should Solo ever get a sequel—which is iffy at this point, considering the film’s comparatively soft reception—we’d likely get a bit more answers as to how Maul found himself at the head of the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate.

Check out the clip below. Solo will be released on Blu-ray September 25.

Here is the official synopsis for Solo: