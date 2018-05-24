Movie Talk: Will ‘Solo’ Have a Record-Breaking Weekend at the Box Office?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- Paramount Pictures has announced that they are pulling the seventh Transformers film from their schedule completely.
- Numerous outlets are reporting that the box office tracking for Solo: A Star Wars Story is suggesting a record-breaking opening weekend for the latest Star Wars film.
- THR is reporting that Idris Elba will direct, star and compose music for a new version of The Hunchback of Notre Dame for Netflix.
- Variety is reporting that Warner Bros. is developing George R.R. Martin’s fantasy novel The Ice Dragon as an animated movie with Martin set to be a producer.
- Universal Pictures and Legendary Entertainment released a new trailer for Skyscraper starring Dwayne Johnson that shows more of the backstory for Johnson’s character.
- Deadline reports that Jay Ryan has been cast as the adult version of Ben Hanscom in It: Chapter 2 directed by Andy Muschietti.
