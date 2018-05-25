‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Off to a Record-Breaking Start at the Thursday Box Office

0

Solo: A Star Wars Story is off to a solid start to launch the holiday weekend, posting $14.1 million in Thursday evening previews domestically, which make this a Memorial Day record. The tally exceeds the previous $13.2 million record held by Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (which finished with the $139.8 million four-day record, or $153 million when including Thursday) and comes in just behind the $14.5 million from Thor: Ragnarok, which finished the three-day holiday weekend with $122.7 million. Preview grosses may not typically be the best barometer for the full box office frame, but enthusiastic audience responses suggest a strong weekend ahead for the solo Star Wars story.

Internationally, Solo: A Star Wars Story debuts at #1 in many territories opening with a two-day tally of $11.4 million from 43 markets. Today marks the film’s debut in Mexico, China, Spain, India, Poland, South Africa, Turkey, and Vietnam. The only major market not opening this weekend is Japan, arriving June 29th.

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes. Ron Howard directs “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” and Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur and Simon Emanuel are the producers. Lawrence Kasdan, Jason McGatlin, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller serve as executive producers. Jonathan Kasdan & Lawrence Kasdan wrote the screenplay.

