Weekend Box Office: ‘Solo’ Struggles Toward $100+ Holiday Weekend

0

Who could have guessed that the opening weekend box office for Solo would turn out… so low? (I’ll see myself out.) Disney and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars prequel is struggling at the Memorial Day weekend box office, coming in significantly behind expectations with an estimated three-day tally of $83.3 million and a projected four-day debut of $101 million. That’s way down from early tracking, which suggested the film would soar to a $130-150 million holiday weekend, and worse still than the subsequent early-weekend forecasts, which predicted a four-day sum around $114 million.

Directed by Ron Howard, Solo introduces Alden Ehrenreich as the young, pre-Star Wars Han Solo, alongside Donald Glover as young Lando Calrissian, and Joonas Suotamo as young Chewbacca. Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge also star. After a record-breaking Thursday night that suggested Solo could take the title of Best Memorial Day weekend opening, the film took a 30 percent dive between Friday and Saturday. It looks like Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End will continue as reigning Memorial Day champ with the $139.8 million it earned in 2007.

Solo is the second standalone Star Wars Story after Rogue One, which earned a three-day haul of $155 million in December 2016. However, where Rogue One introduced a new batch of characters into the Star Wars lore, Solo sees the return of aged-down versions of the franchise’s iconic fan-favorites — an idea that was met with mixed enthusiasm from the get go. Rogue One also didn’t face the same level of competition (Deadpool 2 arrived in theaters last week and Avengers: Infinity War seems all but unstoppable at this point). Additionally, Solo arrives just five months after The Last Jedi, compared to the full year between Rogue One and The Force Awakens.

Last week’s big debut, Deadpool 2, looks to easily take the No. 2 spot with an estimated $42 million three-day total and a four-day total around $54 million. Through Monday, that puts Deadpool 2 on track for a two-week domestic total above $218 million. The superhero sequel sees the return of Ryan Reynolds as the title hero, alongside newcomers Josh Brolin, Zazie Beets, and Julian Dennison.

The week’s other superhero holdover, Avengers: Infinity War, is holding strong in No. 3 in its fifth week. The star-studded Marvel “event film” is on track for for a three-day total of $17 million and a four-day total of $22 million. If the numbers hold, Infinity War looks to top an estimated domestic total of $627 million.

Paramount’s female-led comedy Book Club looks to take the No. 4 spot with an estimated $9.6 million for a strong second weekend, with a four-day tally around $12.3 million. That would put Book Club’s domestic haul at $34.5 million

The Melissa McCarthy comedy Life of the Party is on track to round out the top five with an estimated $5 million in its third weekend, while Gabrielle Union‘s Mother’s Day thriller Breaking In is set to follow in No. 6 with an estimated $4 million.

Finishing out the top ten are the children’s movie Show Dogs at No. 7 with just over $3 million, the comedy remake Overboard, starring Anna Farris and international star Eugenio Derbez, at No. 8 another $3 million, the enduring horror hit A Quiet Place at No. 9 with another $2.2 million (bringing it’s impressive domestic total to $179.9 million), and finally, the Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary RBG at No. 10 with $1.1 million.

Weekend Estimates below (via Box Office Mojo).