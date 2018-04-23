New ‘Solo’ Character Posters Highlight Supporting Players Like Val, Rio, and Dryden

0

Disney has released nine new characters posters for Solo: A Star Wars Story. Ron Howard’s upcoming film follows the origin of Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) as he teams up with a crew to pull off a heist.

These character posters help highlight some of the supporting characters like Val, Rio, and Dryden, but I’m a bit dismayed we don’t get an actor name for Chewbacca. Joonas Suotamo is now the man in the Chewbacca suit, so why doesn’t he get his credit? Are we supposed to be like, “And starring Chewbacca as himself!” They didn’t have that problem with Favreau and Waller-Bridge’s characters, so I don’t see why Chewbacca should be any different. Always be sure to give Chewbacca the respect he deserves. We know what happens when wookies lose.

Check out the Solo character posters below. The film opens May 25th and also stars Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, Jon Favreau, and Paul Bettany.

Here’s the official synopsis for Solo: A Star Wars Story:

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

