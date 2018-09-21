‘Solo’ Deleted Scene Shows Han Solo’s Short-Lived Career as an Imperial Pilot

0

Deleted scenes from Solo continue to roll out, and now another one has landed online. In this deleted scene, we see how Han (Alden Ehrenreich) washed out of the Imperial flight academy. You may recall that in the finished movie, Han pretty much goes straight from enlisting in the Empire’s flight school to doing no flying whatsoever when he’s part of the ground forces on Mimban. So how did he go from enlisting to an infantryman?

The deleted scene shows that someone as reckless and cavalier as Han was never really going to fit in as an Imperial cadet, but the scene also shows a clear distillation of how screenwriters Lawrence and Jon Kasdan view the character when Han says he thinks a little brave and a little stupid. While Han does the occasional silly thing, he’s actually pretty smart in A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back. It’s not until Return of the Jedi (which Lawrence Kasdan wrote) that Han became a bit of a dummy. But for the Kasdans, the quintessential moments for Han are when he’s screwing up like his “We’re fine, everything fine,” radio transmission in A New Hope.

Check out the Solo deleted scene below along with some concept art. The film is now available on Digital HD and will be available on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and On-Demand on September 25th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Solo: A Star Wars Story: