Watch: ‘Solo’ Deleted Scene Puts Han on Trial for Maverick Heroics

Lucasfilm’s Solo is soaring onto home video this month, but the namesake pilot has a little more trouble sticking the landing in a new deleted scene. Directed by Ron Howard, the Star Wars Story arrived in theaters earlier this year and introduced audiences to the origin story for the iconic character Han Solo. Harrison Ford passed on the mantle to Alden Ehrenreich for the prequel film, but there’s plenty of classic Han personality on display in the new clip, which sees the ace pilot struggle with a crashing TIE Fighter before finding himself in court for his “maverick heroics”… yeah, that sounds right on brand.

Solo also stars Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, as well as Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller Bridge, Thandie Newton, and Paul Bettany. Millennium Falcon sets course for Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD and Movies Anywhere on September 14th before bringing the adventure home on Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On-Demand on September 25th. For now, you can watch the deleted scene below.

Here’s the official Blu-ray details, and for the full list of bonus features, check out our full breakdown here.