‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: What Does the Ending Mean for the Series Going Forward?

While Rogue One ended pretty definitively, Solo is a movie that’s clearly looking towards the future (or the past, depending on how you view the whole Star Wars timeline). The ending for Solo involves Han mentioning the job on Tatooine for a big time gangster that Beckett had mentioned. The indication here is that Han will take a job for Jabba the Hutt, the “big” gangster on Tatooine.

However, it’s possible that the job he takes isn’t the one where he dropped his cargo at the sight of imperial troops. Based on the scene that was added to the special edition of A New Hope, it appears that while Jabba has no problem sending a bounty hunter after Han, the two seem to have at least some kind of relationship as opposed to a simple first job. That means that a Solo sequel could focus on some kind of new job for Jabba that we didn’t know about before and that eventually leads up to the events of A New Hope.

It’s also clear that a sequel will somehow involve Darth Maul with Qi’ra as the new head of Crimson Dawn. This will likely throw Han and Qi’ra into conflict if Han is working for the Hutts, a competitor to Crimson Dawn. And of course you’ve still got Lando in the mix, who may be salty about losing his ship to Han, but the character is too good to leave on the sidelines.

What’s clear overall is that Solo is meant to start its own spinoff franchise and follow the character’s adventures before he met Luke and Obi-Wan in the Mos Eisley Cantina. While we don’t know the specifics of what that sequel will be, I’m curious to see how quickly Lucasfilm moves on a follow-up to Solo and to see the outlaw’s further adventures in a galaxy far, far away.

