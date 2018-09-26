Exclusive ‘Solo’ Featurette and Concept Art Dig into the Magic of the Millennium Falcon

0

We at Collider are happy to exclusively debut a behind-the-scenes featurette for Solo: A Star Wars Story that digs into the experience of shooting on the Millennium Falcon, as well as some exclusive concept art from the film. This featurette appears on the Blu-ray and Digital HD release of the film, which is now available, and reveals that for shooting the scenes inside the cockpit of the Falcon, the actors actually got to play off of a giant projector screen that showed them what was happening in space outside the ship. There’s also some neat footage of George Lucas and director Ron Howard hanging out on the Falcon set.

Then the concept art shows off some of the early designs for the film, including the vehicles, sets, and Lando Calrissian himself.

Check out the featurette and the concept art below and click here for our review of the Blu-ray. Solo: A Star Wars Story is currently available on Digital HD, 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.

