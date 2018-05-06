New ‘Solo’ TV Spot Finds Han Looking for a Co-Pilot

0

A new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Movie is really focusing in on the origin story aspects of the movie, with Han (Alden Ehrenreich) talking about being a pilot and needing, of course, a co-pilot. But it also injects a little humor in the end there, with Woody Harrelson‘s Tobias Beckett teaching Chewie how to play Dejarik. These scenes seems to suggest that Solo is going to be absolutely full of references for fans to pick up on, with jokes hingeing on some of that, but if it’s going to be a successful movie (and one accessible to those who aren’t already entrenched as Star Wars fans), then it’ll need to be a lot more than a trip down memory lane.

The film stars Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany. Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25th.

Check out the new TV spot below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes. Ron Howard directs “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” and Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur and Simon Emanuel are the producers. Lawrence Kasdan, Jason McGatlin, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller serve as executive producers. Jonathan Kasdan & Lawrence Kasdan wrote the screenplay.

