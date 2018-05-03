‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Aiming to Beat the Opening Weekend for ‘Rogue One’

0

There was some concern that people might be a little cold on Solo: A Star Wars Story so soon after Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But initial tracking projects show that people haven’t burned out yet on going to a galaxy far, far away.

According to Deadline, industry projections have Solo raking in over $170 million on its four-day holiday weekend. That puts it well ahead of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which earned $155 million on its opening day weekend. Even in the tracking fluctuates and the projections drop to only $150 million on the weekend, that will still be good enough to give Solo the record for Memorial Day weekend, beating out Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End ($139.8 million) and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull ($126.9 million).

Ultimately, what Solo will be judged against are other recent Star Wars movies, and specifically Rogue One. The past three Star Wars movies have had the benefit of a December opening, so they get to rake in the holiday dollars and they have almost no competition for January and some of February. Rogue One ultimately pulled in $532 million domestic and $1 billion worldwide, so Solo definitely has an uphill climb, especially when facing June tentpoles like Incredibles 2 and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Perhaps the excitement over Solo shouldn’t be too surprising. The advertising thus far has made it look like a solid action-comedy featuring characters people already love like Han, Chewie, and Lando. Even if you look at the marketing and think Disney should have made a Lando movie instead of a Han Solo movie, you’re still going to go see Solo.

Solo opens May 25th and stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany.

Here’s the official synopsis for Solo: A Star Wars Story: