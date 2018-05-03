Facebook Messenger

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Aiming to Beat the Opening Weekend for 'Rogue One'

There was some concern that people might be a little cold on Solo: A Star Wars Story so soon after Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But initial tracking projects show that people haven’t burned out yet on going to a galaxy far, far away.

According to Deadline, industry projections have Solo raking in over $170 million on its four-day holiday weekend. That puts it well ahead of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which earned $155 million on its opening day weekend. Even in the tracking fluctuates and the projections drop to only $150 million on the weekend, that will still be good enough to give Solo the record for Memorial Day weekend, beating out Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End ($139.8 million) and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull ($126.9 million).

alden-ehrenreich-solo-a-star-wars-story

Image via Lucasfilm

Ultimately, what Solo will be judged against are other recent Star Wars movies, and specifically Rogue One. The past three Star Wars movies have had the benefit of a December opening, so they get to rake in the holiday dollars and they have almost no competition for January and some of February. Rogue One ultimately pulled in $532 million domestic and $1 billion worldwide, so Solo definitely has an uphill climb, especially when facing June tentpoles like Incredibles 2 and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Perhaps the excitement over Solo shouldn’t be too surprising. The advertising thus far has made it look like a solid action-comedy featuring characters people already love like Han, Chewie, and Lando. Even if you look at the marketing and think Disney should have made a Lando movie instead of a Han Solo movie, you’re still going to go see Solo.

Solo opens May 25th and stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany.

Here’s the official synopsis for Solo: A Star Wars Story:

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

