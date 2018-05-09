New ‘Solo’ Clip Shows Han Meeting Lando

0

Though it’s been said many times, many ways … this movie should be called Lando and be about Lando. Look at how Donald Glover absolutely steals the show in this new Solo clip below, completely upstaging Alden Ehrenreich‘s Han with this silky smooth introduction. “Everything you’ve heard about me is true,” he says. We’ve heard it in the trailers, but it never gets old. Charisma, folks!

If you want to see more Lando before the movie official opens, you can check out Glover’s great SNL skit that shows Lando leading a conference for black humans in space … of which there are four. Glover has been absolutely killing it lately, not only in his exceptional FX series Atlanta, but in the Childish Gambino video for “This Is America.” He’s doing some of the most interesting work that’s happening across a variety of mediums right now, which is why I’m excited to see more of what he’s specifically bringing to this iconic role.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25th and also stars Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany.

Check out the new clips below:



Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes. Ron Howard directs “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” and Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur and Simon Emanuel are the producers. Lawrence Kasdan, Jason McGatlin, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller serve as executive producers. Jonathan Kasdan & Lawrence Kasdan wrote the screenplay.

