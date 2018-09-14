‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Deleted Scene Reveals a Snowball Fight; Concept Art Released

0

To celebrate the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story on Digital HD, Disney has released a deleted scene, a featurette, and some concept art online—all of which are included in the bonus features. The deleted scene finds Han (Alden Ehrenreich) and Chewie (Joonas Suatomo) having a snowball fight while walking behind Beckett (Woody Harrelson). Curiously enough, we know for sure that this scene was actually shot and directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who were fired during production and replaced by Ron Howard. In interviews earlier this year, Ehrenreich revealed how the snowball fight was a spontaneous idea thought up by Lord and Miller, and ended up being one of his favorite scenes to shoot.

Additionally, a new featurette digs into the creation of Chewbacca’s sounds. Contrary to popular belief, they don’t all come from the actor. Instead, Chewbacca’s speech patterns are carefully crafted by the film’s sound designers, and include a mix of everything from a bear to a seal. And finally, some concept art shows off how some of the film’s scenes were originally conceived.

You can check it all out below, or simply buy Solo: A Star Wars Story on Digital HD now to dig into the bonus material. The film will be released on Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and VOD on September 25th.