‘Solo’: Emilia Clarke and Paul Bettany Describe Their Unforgettable First Day on Set

With Ron Howard’s Solo: A Star Wars Story opening this weekend, I recently sat down with Emilia Clarke and Paul Bettany for a video interview. They revealed what it was like being on the set for the first time, memorable moments from filming, how they each landed their role, their favorite Lando cape, if they took home anything from set, and more. In addition, Clarke revealed one of her deleted scenes.

As most of you know, Solo takes place before the first Star Wars movie and follows a young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) as he befriends his future copilot Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover). Solo also stars Woody Harrelson, Joonas Suotamo, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jon Favreau, and Thandie Newton. Solo: A Star Wars Story opens in theaters on May 25th.

Check out what Emilia Clarke and Paul Bettany had to say in the video player above and a breakdown of exactly what we talked about below, followed by links to more recent Solo coverage.

Paul Bettany and Emilia Clarke:

When did they decide they wanted to be in the biggest franchises of all time?

Paul Bettany reveals how he got a part in Solo.

What did they take home from set?

Favorite Lando cape.

Did they have any deleted scenes?

Memorable moments from filming.

Here's the official synopsis for Solo: A Star Wars Story: