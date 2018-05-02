Facebook Messenger

Donald Glover Takes You on a Tour of Lando’s Millennium Falcon in a New ‘Solo’ Featurette

May 2, 2018

In a new tour from Donald Glover himself, fans might just get their best glimpse yet at the famed ship, the Millennium Falcon. The Solo: A Star Wars Story smuggling craft is in the best shape we’ve ever seen it thanks in part to Lando’s obvious love and care for the spaceship. This new video tour/featurette, courtesy of Lucasfilm, shows off some awesome details for the ship’s interior, but hands down the best part of it has to be … the Cape Room.

The film also stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul BettanySolo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25th.

Check out the Solo: A Star Wars Story featurette below:

Join Donald Glover for a tour of the iconic Millennium Falcon in this featurette for the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story. See the film in theaters May 25.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

 

Ron Howard directs “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” and Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur and Simon Emanuel are the producers. Lawrence Kasdan, Jason McGatlin, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller serve as executive producers. Jonathan Kasdan & Lawrence Kasdan wrote the screenplay.

